2021-22 Roster Preview: Forwards

With games quickly approaching, I'll be breaking down the Gophers roster group by group, including the forwards in today's breakdown. These players will likely see the bulk of the minutes at the small forward and power forward spots this winter! *Keep in note some players may fit into two groups, so if they aren't in one breakdown they will likely be in another article*

Jamison Battle (George Washington transfer) looks to take on a big role in his first year as a Gopher. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Jamison Battle (6'7 Sophomore Forward)

The Gophers have high hopes for the Minneapolis native, and his scoring ability will be relied upon heavily for a team without much experience at the high major level. Last season at George Washington he put up 17.3 ppg while shooting just over 35% from beyond the arc. He also showed he's a consistent presence as he scored in double figures in all 15 games he played in. The DeLaSalle High School graduate will likely be one of the go-to players for a team that doesn't have any returning stars from the previous season. I got to watch Jamison a lot over his high school career, and a bit in college as well. His size at 6'7 will allow him to play on the wing or at the 4 spot when needed as this team doesn't feature a lot of size. Offensively he's a skilled player with a smooth lefty stroke from beyond the arc. His shooting range will help spread the floor as opposing defenses can't afford to give him too much space. Jamison also has a solid mid-range game, and has the footwork to go to work down low against smaller wings/forwards. This roster as a whole doesn't have many players who have played at a high major school before, and that includes Jamison. Despite that, Battle has proven that he can produce at a high level, and was a big get for the team this past summer. It seems that the coaching staff is confident in his ability, and he should be one of the main scoring options this winter.

Danny Ogele (6'7 Senior Forward)

The Chicago native transfers in from Mercyhurst after a two year stint at Navy to provide some additional depth in the frontcourt. The power forward has a strong frame and some explosiveness that saw him average 10.5 points and a team leading 4.8 rebounds per game last season. Danny may not possess the perimeter skills that fellow forward Jamison Battle has, but he's an athletic player who is going to fight for rebounds and loose balls. He runs the floor hard and competes in the paint on both ends of the floor. Offensively he'll do his best work off the ball with quick cuts to the basket, finishing off of dump-off passes, or competing for second chance buckets. Defensively he provides another option to defend inside with his height at 6'7 and strong frame at 220 pounds. Although we're yet to see exactly how this lineup shapes up to start the season, I would expect Danny to get some solid minutes off the bench as someone who can come in and work hard defensively in the post. I don't see him being a a big scorer, but his toughness will be important on the glass and on the defensive end for a group of forwards that is lacking depth due to injuries.

Isaiah Ihnen (6'9 Junior Forward)

Isaiah will miss his junior season due to injury after averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Parker Fox (6'8 Senior Forward)