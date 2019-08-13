2021 DL impressed with Minnesota after visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back in June, Minnesota got a visit from Westlake (Ga.) 2021 defensive lineman Sedarius McConnell, whom the Gophers offered back in the spring."I loved it, it feels like home," McConnell said of hi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news