News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 11:27:30 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR target checks out Minnesota again

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Last weekend, Minnesota held their last camp of the summer and a handful of 2021 targets were on hand for the event. Among the group was Southlake (Tex.) Carrol wide receiver Brady Boyd, who's held...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}