The last couple months have been big ones for Macon (GA) running back A'Khori Jones, who has seen his recruitment pick up in a big way.

Minnesota is the most recent to offer, with schools like Syracuse, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina, Army and more already in the mix.

Jones was pumped about his offer from the Gophers, and talks more about that and his recruitment below.