2022 Recruiting Class Breakdown: Joshua Ola-Joseph
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Coach Ben Johnson made it known early on that he'd be putting a priority on in-state recruiting, and that effort has paid off early with three in-state recruits already in the 2022 class. Having ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news