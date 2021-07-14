GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Stockton, California small forward Miles Byrd has added seven new offers to his sheet in just over two weeks, and Minnesota is the latest to join the mix. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound forward has been in contact with many schools for a while, and his recruitment blowing up was seemingly only a matter of when rather than if.

Though his offer is only a day old, Byrd is already liking what he is seeing from Minnesota and the Gopher fan base, and shared the latest on his recruitment with The Gopher Report.