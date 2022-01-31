2023 TE Jackson Carver earns Minnesota offer during weekend visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jackson Carver makes his home in Culver, Indiana right now, but the three-star prospect grew up in Minnesota and has been around the Gophers program for quite sometime.That's why Sunday's offer dur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news