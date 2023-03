GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Talented defensive lineman are always a priority for all schools in recruiting, but even moreso when they are 6-foot-7 and 210-pounds.

Palm Bay (FL) defensive end Adam Kissayi has seen his recruitment take off in 2023, and currently holds offers from the likes of Minnesota, Michigan, Rutgers, Iowa State, Utah, and Connecticut.

The Gophers were the most recent to enter the mix, and we caught up with Kissayi to get the latest on his recruitment, who he is hearing from at Minnesota, visit plans, and more.