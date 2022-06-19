2024 LB Mason Carrier commits to Minnesota
As PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers continue to roll with their 2023 recruiting class, they have also gotten an early start out in their 2024 recruiting class.
On Sunday afternoon, 2024 Detroit Lakes (MN) LB Mason Carrier announced his commitment to the program. The commitment comes less than an hour after his older brother, Ethan Carrier announced his own commitment to the program as a preferred walk-on.
"There's moments in everyone's life that they will never forget," Carrier said in his announcement on Twitter. "My first moment happened on Sunday, June 19th at 11:23 am. After getting off the phone with Head Football Coach P.J. Fleck. I have decided to row my academic and athletic career at The University of Minnesota. I need to thank my parents, siblings, grandparents, coaches, friends, and most importantly God. This is an end to one journey and the beginning of another. Thank you to all who believed in me and continue to believe in me."
