2024 LB Mason Carrier commits to Minnesota

As PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers continue to roll with their 2023 recruiting class, they have also gotten an early start out in their 2024 recruiting class.

On Sunday afternoon, 2024 Detroit Lakes (MN) LB Mason Carrier announced his commitment to the program. The commitment comes less than an hour after his older brother, Ethan Carrier announced his own commitment to the program as a preferred walk-on.