2024 QB Jeremiah Finaly commits to Minnesota as PWO
On Wednesday night, Los Alamitos (CA) quarterback Jeremiah Finaly announced that he has committed to the University of Minnesota as a preferred walk-on.
The 5-foot-11 quarterback was offered a PWO spot earlier this month by the Gophers after a strong workout and conversation in front of the Gophers' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Harbaugh Jr.
The California native did not report any scholarship offers on his X account but did gather interest from the likes of Brown, Dartmouth, and Harvard.
As a senior at Crean Lutheran, Finaly completed 62.6% of his passes (159-for-254) for 1,625 yards and 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He posted a quarterback rating of 96.3 in the process according to MaxPreps.
Finaly joins Wisconsin DB Chris Flowers as walk-ons in the 2024 recruiting class for the Gophers.
Finaly will join a Minnesota quarterback room in 2024 that is currently expected to consist of scholarship quarterbacks Max Brosmer and Drake Lindsey as well as walk-on Max Shikenjanski.
FINALY'S SENIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
