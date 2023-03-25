He announced his decision on Twitter early Saturday, saying ""After a great unofficial at @GopherFootball, I'm extremely excited to announce I'm 110% committed to the University of Minnesota."

It continues to be a good month for the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024 recruiting class as on Saturday, Winnipeg (CN) native and Clearwater Academy International standout Dallas Sims committed to the Gophers following a two-day visit.

Sims was on campus Thursday and Friday, his first visit to Minnesota since being offered by the program in February. It's fair to say the visit blew the Canadian wide receiver away - resulting in his commitment on Saturday.

Outside of his offer from the Gophers, Sims held nearly 20 scholarship offers which included Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and Purdue.

"Coach Fleck is the man," Sims said when asked about his commitment. "I love what he has done for the Minnesota program, the culture there and how much of a family the team is, is great," he added about what stood out on his visit that convinced him to commit. "The facilities and school apartments are insane and the whole coaching staff wants the best for you," he said.

By committing to the Gophers, Sims' family that remains in Canada will be just an hour-and-half flight over a seven-hour drive from being able to watch him play at Huntington Bank Stadium, another factor in his recruitment. "What also stood out is how close it was to Canada," he said about the distance between his hometown of Winnipeg and Minneapolis.

He also had a message to Gopher fans, "My message to the Gopher fans is they going to get a lot out of me, and we are gonna get some rings and be the top team in the Big Ten."