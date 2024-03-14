Advertisement
2025 DE Kobby Sakyi-Prah discusses recruitment and Minnesota

Recently, three star defensive end Kobby Sakyi-Prah set an official visit to Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have been very active so far this cycle at the defensive end position and a majority of their official visits currently scheduled have come at the position.

The Gophers have been a longtime suitor of Sakyi-Prah's initially offering the Georgia prospect last spring. The Gophers are now one of nearly 20 total scholarship offers for Sakyi-Prah, joining Arkansas, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

