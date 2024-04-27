2025 Indiana DE Enoch Atewogbola commits to Minnesota
It did not take long for Indiana defensive end Enoch Atewogbola to commit to Minnesota. Just three days after receiving an offer from the Gophers and quickly scheduling an official visit, Atewogbola announced his commitment to the program on Saturday afternoon.
The Avon, Indiana native committed to the Gophers over offers from Boston College, Marshall, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan.
"I want to start off by giving praise to the Most High for turning my life around and giving me purpose," Atewogbola said in his announcement on X. "Without his grace, kindness and mercy, I wouldn't be in this position! I want to thank my parents for investing their time, love and support! I want to thank all of my teammates, and every Coach who has ever Coached me. Most especially Coach Gibson, Coach Bless, Coach Ray, Coach Stevenson, Coach Schauss, Coach Ballou, Coach Thompson, Coach Yaros, Coach Cam, The Clampetts, Coach Randall, Coach Anton, and Coach Buster for being great role models and people worth looking up to."
"I also want to thank Coach Fleck, Coach DeBo, and Coach Dott for this amazing opportunity," he added. "It's been my dream ever since I started playing sports to play for coaches who are invested in my development as a player and as a man, while also playing at a high level. I appreciate all of the interest and offers, but I am not chasing offers. I'm chasing the perfect opportunity.Minnesota offered me the perfect opportunity. With that all being said, I'm announcing my commitment to the University of Minnesota!!! ROW THE BOAT!!!"
As a junior for Avon, Atewogbola recorded 17 tackles including two tackles for loss and one sack.
Notably, Atewogbola will be more of a developmental piece for the Golden Gophers as this past season was his first year of playing football hence the lower stat totals and the shorter highlight film. That being said, the 2025 defensive end does possess excellent size and length for the position and appears to be an excellent athlete.
He is the seventh commitment in the Gophers 2025 recruiting class and third defensive lineman joining Emmanuel Karmo (New Hope, MN) and Torin Pettaway (Middleton, Wisconsin).
