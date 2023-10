The 6-foot-4 linebacker does not hold an offer from the Golden Gophers yet in his recruitment but has received offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Pittsburgh, and Purdue among a multitude of Group of Five programs as well. Kentucky, Notre Dame, and Ohio State have all hosted Beerman on visits as well this year.

Beerman was a standout at this past spring's Rivals Combine Series event in Cincinnati.

"Beerman passed the eyeball test when he stepped on the field and went on to have one of the most complete combine performances of the day. Beerman has incredible length, is extremely fluid and plays with great bend."