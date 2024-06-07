Advertisement
2025 RB Grant Washington discusses Minnesota commitment

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Heading into Wednesday's camp at Minnesota, Cleveland, Ohio running back Grant Washington knew one thing. If he impressed the Golden Gophers and earned a scholarship offer, he'd want to commit to Minnesota right away.

Washington, a former Central Michigan commitment, impressed the Golden Gophers a few days earlier at the Mercer Mega Camp at Mercer University in Georgia and the Gophers asked Washington to come camp for them again on Wednesday.

