Gophers Nation has confirmed that Minnesota and three-star tight end Dylan Sims have scheduled an official visit for the Arizona native for early June.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end out of Queen Creek, Arizona will be taking an official visit to Minneapolis on June 7, he confirmed with Gophers Nation. Sims also has an official visit scheduled to UCLA.

Sims holds nearly a dozen offers in his recruitment, including a handful of Power 4 offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State.

Sims was originally offered by the Beavers back in February and this will be his first visit to campus since that offer. When it comes to UCLA, it will also be the Bruins first time hosting the Arizona tight end, who picked up an offer from the program earlier this month before scheduling his official visit.

Sims last season, played in 11 games, recording 27 receptions for 363 yards and four touchdowns.