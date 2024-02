On Sunday, one day after taking his second visit to the University of Minnesota in three weeks, 2026 Rocori standout offensive lineman Andrew Trout announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers,

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle picked the Gophers over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas State. Following his commitment, Gophers Nation caught up with the Cold Springs native to discuss his decision.