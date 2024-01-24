Less than a year after joining the program, defensive back Tyler Bride on Tuesday entered the transfer portal. In his lone season with the program, Bride played in seven games, recording 82 total snaps. He was targeted just five times, allowing two receptions for 12 yards.

It was a quiet season for the Georga native who with Georga Southern played n 30 games over three seasons and recorded 82 career tackles, two interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

Notably, Bride leaves the program after the Gophers brought in a pair of defensive backs out of the transfer portal Bucknell's Ethan Robinson and TCU's Jaionte McMillan.



