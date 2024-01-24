Advertisement
A look at the Gophers secondary following Tyler Bride's departure

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Less than a year after joining the program, defensive back Tyler Bride on Tuesday entered the transfer portal. In his lone season with the program, Bride played in seven games, recording 82 total snaps. He was targeted just five times, allowing two receptions for 12 yards.

It was a quiet season for the Georga native who with Georga Southern played n 30 games over three seasons and recorded 82 career tackles, two interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

Notably, Bride leaves the program after the Gophers brought in a pair of defensive backs out of the transfer portal Bucknell's Ethan Robinson and TCU's Jaionte McMillan.


Bride's departure is another hit to the Gophers secondary which already saw the departure of two starters this offseason. Star safety Tyler Nubin is off to the NFL as a likely top-two-round draft pick, and cornerback Tre'Von Jones is also headed to the NFL after exhausting his eligibility.

So with Bride's departure, what does the Gophers' secondary look like in 2024? Let's take a look.

