A storied Axe and a subsequent trip to Indianapolis is on the line inside TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday when the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) take on the No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 7-1). BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the key matchups regarding potential starters in our weekly "All-Out Blitz" series. Please note all grades come from PFF.

QUICK PROGRAM STATS (MINNESOTA)

Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (22-14 at Minnesota, second year as Minnesota head coach) Location: Minneapolis, Minn. 2018 Record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten 2019 Record: 10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten All-time Record: 705-523-44 Rankings: No. 9 AP poll, No. 9 Amway Coaches poll, No. 8 College Football Playoff rankings Series vs. Wisconsin: 60-60-8 In Minneapolis: 37-26-2

WHEN MINNESOTA HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade MINNESOTA 2019 PFF Grade DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk 62.0 LT -- Sam Schlueter 69.2 NT -- Keeanu Benton 74.4 LG -- Blaise Andries 60.9 DE -- Garrett Rand OR Matt Henningsen 61.0/59.5 C -- Conner Olson 56.3 OLB -- Zack Baun 90.3 RG -- Curtis Dunlap, Jr. 56.5 ILB -- Chris Orr 81.5 RT -- Daniel Faalele 72.1 ILB -- Jack Sanborn 66.8 QB -- Tanner Morgan 89.6 OLB -- Noah Burks 61.7 RB -- Rodney Smith OR Mohamed Ibrahim OR Shannon Brooks 83.5/77.1/73.9 CB -- Faion Hicks/Caesar Williams* 62.9/74.2 TE -- Jake Paulson 72.5 SS -- Reggie Pearson 68.6 WR -- Rashod Bateman 87.3 FS -- Eric Burrell 77.8 WR -- Chris Autman-Bell 68.3 CB -- Rachad Wildgoose 68.3 WR -- Tyler Johnson 89.6

Weather conditions aside, Wisconsin will face a potent Minnesota offense that generates nearly 36 points and 432 yards per game entering this weekend. P.J. Fleck's unit boasts a 1,000-yard rusher (Rodney Smith) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman). Leading the offense under center (or in the shotgun) is quarterback Tanner Morgan, who has completed nearly 68 percent of his throws for 2,679 yards and 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions. His 187.24 rating ranks sixth in the nation. Smith is not the only Gopher in the backfield to watch for in a ground game that averages 184.7 per outing in 2019. Mohamed Ibrahim (425 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, six touchdowns) and Shannon Brooks (386 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, two touchdowns) also could present challenges for a Wisconsin defense that ranks ninth in the FBS in rush defense at 98.5 yards per contest. However we have seen Illinois' Reggie Corbin, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Nebraska's Dedrick Mills all have big days within the last five contests. Johnson (66 receptions, 1,025 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Bateman (51 receptions, 1,023 yards, 10 touchdowns) have given opposing secondaries fits this season, but also keep an eye out for Chris Autman-Bell. The wide out has hauled in 24 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns. This could arguably be the toughest all-around challenge Wisconsin will face in the passing attack, even rivaling Ohio State's unit. Wisconsin's secondary still ranks sixth in the country in pass defense (169.9 yards per game) and third in pass defense efficiency (104.6). However, Jim Leonhard's defense as a whole has given up 220 and 326 yards to Nebraska and Purdue, respectively, in their past two performances. Redshirt senior linebackers Chris Orr (11 sacks) and Zack Baun (9.5 sacks) lead a unit that has generated 39 sacks in 11 games. Minnesota has only allowed opponents to get to its quarterbacks 25 times heading into Saturday.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade MINNESOTA 2019 PFF Grade LT -- Cole Van Lanen*/Tyler Beach 75.6/69.0 DE -- Winston DeLattiboudere 63.8 LG -- David Moorman 72.3 DT -- Sam Renner 81.9 C -- Tyler Biadasz 85.1 DT -- Micah Dew-Treadway 60.0 RG -- Jason Erdmann 72.9 DE -- Carter Coughlin 87.0 RT -- Logan Bruss 75.7 LB -- Thomas Barber 61.1 QB -- Jack Coan 76.5 LB -- Kamal Martin 66.6 RB -- Jonathan Taylor 91.2 DB -- Benjamin St-Juste OR Kiondre Thomas 73.4/60.1 FB -- John Chenal 68.2 DB -- Coney Durr OR Terell Smith OR Phillip Howard 72.9/54.680.8 WR -- A.J. Taylor 61.4 DB -- Chris Williamson 60.5 WR -- Kendric Pryor 76.4 DB -- Antonie Winfield, Jr. 89.8 TE -- Jake Ferguson 66.3 DB -- Jordan Howden 68.9