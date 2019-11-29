All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Gophers
A storied Axe and a subsequent trip to Indianapolis is on the line inside TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday when the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) take on the No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 7-1).
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the key matchups regarding potential starters in our weekly "All-Out Blitz" series. Please note all grades come from PFF.
QUICK PROGRAM STATS (MINNESOTA)
Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (22-14 at Minnesota, second year as Minnesota head coach)
Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
2018 Record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten
2019 Record: 10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten
All-time Record: 705-523-44
Rankings: No. 9 AP poll, No. 9 Amway Coaches poll, No. 8 College Football Playoff rankings
Series vs. Wisconsin: 60-60-8
In Minneapolis: 37-26-2
WHEN MINNESOTA HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|MINNESOTA
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
62.0
|
LT -- Sam Schlueter
|
69.2
|
NT -- Keeanu Benton
|
74.4
|
LG -- Blaise Andries
|
60.9
|
DE -- Garrett Rand OR Matt Henningsen
|
61.0/59.5
|
C -- Conner Olson
|
56.3
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
90.3
|
RG -- Curtis Dunlap, Jr.
|
56.5
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
81.5
|
RT -- Daniel Faalele
|
72.1
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
66.8
|
QB -- Tanner Morgan
|
89.6
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
61.7
|
RB -- Rodney Smith OR Mohamed Ibrahim OR
Shannon Brooks
|
83.5/77.1/73.9
|
CB -- Faion Hicks/Caesar Williams*
|
62.9/74.2
|
TE -- Jake Paulson
|
72.5
|
SS -- Reggie Pearson
|
68.6
|
WR -- Rashod Bateman
|
87.3
|
FS -- Eric Burrell
|
77.8
|
WR -- Chris Autman-Bell
|
68.3
|
CB -- Rachad Wildgoose
|
68.3
|
WR -- Tyler Johnson
|
89.6
Weather conditions aside, Wisconsin will face a potent Minnesota offense that generates nearly 36 points and 432 yards per game entering this weekend. P.J. Fleck's unit boasts a 1,000-yard rusher (Rodney Smith) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman).
Leading the offense under center (or in the shotgun) is quarterback Tanner Morgan, who has completed nearly 68 percent of his throws for 2,679 yards and 26 touchdowns to just five interceptions. His 187.24 rating ranks sixth in the nation.
Smith is not the only Gopher in the backfield to watch for in a ground game that averages 184.7 per outing in 2019. Mohamed Ibrahim (425 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, six touchdowns) and Shannon Brooks (386 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, two touchdowns) also could present challenges for a Wisconsin defense that ranks ninth in the FBS in rush defense at 98.5 yards per contest. However we have seen Illinois' Reggie Corbin, Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins and Nebraska's Dedrick Mills all have big days within the last five contests.
Johnson (66 receptions, 1,025 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Bateman (51 receptions, 1,023 yards, 10 touchdowns) have given opposing secondaries fits this season, but also keep an eye out for Chris Autman-Bell. The wide out has hauled in 24 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns.
This could arguably be the toughest all-around challenge Wisconsin will face in the passing attack, even rivaling Ohio State's unit. Wisconsin's secondary still ranks sixth in the country in pass defense (169.9 yards per game) and third in pass defense efficiency (104.6). However, Jim Leonhard's defense as a whole has given up 220 and 326 yards to Nebraska and Purdue, respectively, in their past two performances.
Redshirt senior linebackers Chris Orr (11 sacks) and Zack Baun (9.5 sacks) lead a unit that has generated 39 sacks in 11 games. Minnesota has only allowed opponents to get to its quarterbacks 25 times heading into Saturday.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|MINNESOTA
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Cole Van Lanen*/Tyler Beach
|
75.6/69.0
|
DE -- Winston DeLattiboudere
|
63.8
|
LG -- David Moorman
|
72.3
|
DT -- Sam Renner
|
81.9
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
85.1
|
DT -- Micah Dew-Treadway
|
60.0
|
RG -- Jason Erdmann
|
72.9
|
DE -- Carter Coughlin
|
87.0
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
75.7
|
LB -- Thomas Barber
|
61.1
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
76.5
|
LB -- Kamal Martin
|
66.6
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
91.2
|
DB -- Benjamin St-Juste OR Kiondre Thomas
|
73.4/60.1
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
68.2
|
DB -- Coney Durr OR Terell Smith OR Phillip Howard
|
72.9/54.680.8
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
61.4
|
DB -- Chris Williamson
|
60.5
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
76.4
|
DB -- Antonie Winfield, Jr.
|
89.8
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
66.3
|
DB -- Jordan Howden
|
68.9
Minnesota's defense has given up an average of 21 points and 300.1 total yards per game entering Saturday. It has not allowed a team to rush for over 200 yards in a single contest in 2019, and it also is a Top 10 team nationally in pass defense and pass defense efficiency (ninth and eighth, respectively).
However, Wisconsin's offense is running at a devastating clip in the month of November, racking up 300 rushing yards or more in each of the last three games -- 403 against Purdue last weekend. Running back Jonathan Taylor (1,685 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 18 rushing touchdowns) has gained over 200 against the last trio of opponents, and UW has shown successful wrinkles in this phase with jet sweeps and a couple of Wildcat looks.
Back to Minnesota -- defensive end/linebacker Carter Coughlin leads the team in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (4.5), while defensive lineman Sam Renner (39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass break-ups) ranks second in both aforementioned categories. Overall, the Gophers have found opposing quarterbacks in the backfield 26 times.
Behind them, linebackers Thomas Barber and Kamal Martin have registered a combined 116 tackles and six tackles for loss this season.
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has completed 72.7 percent of his passes -- good for third in the nation -- and his 157.81 rating ranks 14th in the FBS. While he has thrown for over 2,000 yards and protected the ball (15 touchdown passes to just four interceptions), he will have to navigate through a tough Minnesota secondary that has only allowed 176.3 yards through the air in 2019.
Defensive back Antoine Winfield, Jr. leads the team in tackles (76) and interceptions (seven), while Coney Durr and Benjamin St-Juste have broken up seven and nine passes, respectively.
Turnovers have disrupted Wisconsin's offensive flow at times this season, especially with two fourth-quarter blips against Illinois in October and four against Purdue last weekend. Minnesota has forced 17 takeaways (14 interceptions, three fumbles recoveries) in 11 games.