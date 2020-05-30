 TheGopherReport - Analysis: Minnesota lands Ind. DE Austin Booker
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 15:47:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Minnesota lands Ind. DE Austin Booker

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Minnesota continued its construction of the Big Ten West’s best class on Saturday, and maintained a spot in the top ten of the Rivals team rankings, by adding Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove defensiv...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}