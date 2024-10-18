Advertisement

Gophers Nation provides an update on Minnesota's recent recruiting efforts.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Perich ascent continues with his first weekly honor.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota and Maryland's week nine matchup has received a kickoff time and television assignment.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Gophers Nation recently caught up with four-star safety Jayden McGregory about his recent trip to Minnesota.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
The No. 5 Minnesota Men’s hockey program got their 2024-25 season started this weekend in Las Vegas.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Gophers Nation provides an update on Minnesota's recent recruiting efforts.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Perich ascent continues with his first weekly honor.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota and Maryland's week nine matchup has received a kickoff time and television assignment.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 18, 2024
Analyzing Minnesota's snap count data from their first seven games
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
With the Minnesota Golden Gophers officially past the halfway point of their 2024 season and enjoying a week eight bye week, Gophers Nation takes a deep dive into the Gophers snap count data from their first seven games.

We take a look at which Gophers have earned playing time and which have lost playing time and more.

Players who have seen growth in their roles

