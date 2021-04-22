ATH Jeremy Patton Shares The Latest On His Recruitment
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!Tenaha (TX) athlete Jeremy Patton is seeing his stock rise in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound playmaker is primarily being recruited as a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news