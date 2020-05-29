Austin Barber goes in-depth on Minnesota commitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Trinity Christian (Fla.) Academy offensive tackle Austin Barber was the second of Saturday's daily double of commitments for the Minnesota Gophers.The 6-foot-7, 314-pound prospect chose the Gophers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news