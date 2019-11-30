“Obviously I’m very proud of that group in the locker room and what they did. We came up here with one purpose and that was to win this game and bring the Axe back home. It took a lot of people, and I thought all three phases had a big hand in it. I thought that they did a great job of being resilient and just continuing to play. They played off each other and obviously played for each other, a lot of guys contributed to getting this victory and making it possible, and for that, you appreciate."

On the play of Jack Coan…

“I thought Jack was really good. He saw the field well, and didn’t let the wind or the conditions affect how he was going to approach it, and obviously [his pass to Quintez Cephus] was big, kind of had that look right from the beginning that he was going to go attack this one. I thought he did a good job of giving guys chances, and the guys came through with it. He gave [Jonathan Taylor] a heck of a chance, and JT made a heck of a catch on that one, had a couple of screens that ended up being big plays for us. We had a lot of guys contribute, but I thought Jack was really good.”

On the passing game…

“Coming in, we thought that for us to win and move the ball, we were going to have to do both. And it felt like we could get some things possibly, but thinking is one thing, you’ve got to go out and do it. And guys made it happen.”

On the variety of plays used…

“I think … that’s a good football team, and credit to them and what they’ve done this year, but no one is going to give it to you, right? You’ve got to go out and get it, and there were a number of things that maybe we hadn’t done. It’s not like we put [all of the plays] in this week, but I think the situations were right for it, and guys executed.”