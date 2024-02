Despite losing each of their last two games and losing six of their last nine, the Minnesota Golden Gophers still enter the final stretch of their season in a strong position to do something they haven't done since 2018, win 20 or more games.

Entering this weekend, the Gophers are 15-9 overall and 6-7 in Big Ten play. If the regular season ended today, they would be the seventh seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament with an opening-round matchup against Maryland.