Date: Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

Location: Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Minnesota

Time/TV: 6:00 p.m./ESPN2

MINNESOTA - ILLINOIS SERIES

Series vs. Illinois: Illinois leads 124-68; at Champaign: Illinois leads 73-19

Last Meeting: Minnesota 51, Illinois 59 (2020)

The Gophers only had to take on the Illini once last year in a January battle in Champaign where they lost 59-51. In Richard Pitino's career against Illinois, he is 4-5 with his last win coming in 2019 in a game Amir Coffey led the team in scoring with 18 and Jordan Murphy chipped in a 16 point 10 rebound double-double.

#13 Illinois (4-2)

Head coach: Brad Underwood (51-51 Illinois, 160-78 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 87.7 points, 53.8 FG%, 44.3 3-pt FG%, 67.9 FT%, 31.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 12.0 turnovers, 5.5 steals, 2.5 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 67.3 points, 40.7 FG%, 28.5 3-pt FG%, 62.2 FT%, 26.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 12.0 turnovers, 7.8 steals, 2.5 blocks

PROJECTED ILLINOIS STARTERS

#1 Trent Fraizer, G, 6-2, 175, Sr. (8.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 apg)

#11 Ayo Dosunmu, G, 6-5, 200, Jr. (24.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 5.2 apg)

#44 Adam Miller, G, 6-3, 180, Fr. (11.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.0 apg)

#20 Da'Monte Williams, G, 6-3, 215, Sr. (6.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg)

#21 Kofi Cockburn, C, 7-0 , 285, So. (14.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 0.2 apg)

MINNESOTA (6-0)

Official site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head coach: Richard Pitino (133-108 at Minnesota, 151-122 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 84.2 points, 44.7 FG%, 29.2 3-pt FG%, 73.5 FT%, 39.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.0 turnovers, 7.3 steals, 4.8 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 69.0 points, 40.0 FG%, 32.8 3-pt FG%, 71.7 FT%, 37.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 17.3 turnovers, 5.0 steals, 2.2 blocks

PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTERS:

#5 Marcus Carr, G, 6-2, 195, R-Jr. (23.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.2 apg)

#11 Both Gach, G, 6-6, 185, Jr. (15.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.8 apg)

#22 Gabe Kalscheur, G, 6-4, 200, Jr. (9.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)

#35 Isaiah Ihnen , F, 6-9, 210, So. (2.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg)

#0 Liam Robbins, C, 7-0, 235, Jr. (12.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 0.8 apg)

NEXT FIVE FOR THE GOPHERS:

December 20th vs. St. Louis 7:30 pm/FS1

December 25th vs. #3 Iowa

December 28th vs. #4 Michigan State

December 31st at #12 Wisconsin

January 3rd vs. #20 Ohio State