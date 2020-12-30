Basketball Preview: #6 Wisconsin
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Time: Thursday, December 31st - 3:30 CTLocation: Kohl Center, Madiscon, WisconsinTV: Big Ten Network – Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play); Robbie Hummel (Analyst) Radio: Learfield IMG College/KFAN - 100.3...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news