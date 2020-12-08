Date: Tuesday, December 8th, 2020

Location: Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Minnesota

Time/TV: 6:00 p.m./ESPNU

MINNESOTA - BOSTON COLLEGE SERIES

Series vs. BC: Boston College leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Minnesota 56, Boston College 68 (2018)

Richard Pitino is heading into this matchup with Boston College with a 4-3 record in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and a 6-5 record against the ACC overall in his eighth year as the Minnesota head coach.

BOSTON COLLEGE (1-3)

Head coach: Jim Christian (75-119 at Boston College, 317-273 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 74.8 points, 46.3 FG%, 34.03-pt FG%, 63.0 FT%, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 15.3 turnovers, -1.5 A/T ratio, 7.0 steals, 4.8 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 81.8 points, 51.4 FG%, 31.9 3-pt FG%, 69.4 FT%, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 13.8 turnovers, 0.3 A/T ratio, 6.5 steals, 3.0 blocks

PROJECTED BOSTON COLLEGE STARTERS

#1 CJ Felder, F, 6-7, 230, So. (11.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.8 apg)

#4 Makai Ashton-Langford, G, 6-3, 185, Jr. (10 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg)

#5 Jay Heath, G, 6-3, 175, So. (11.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.0 apg)

#10 Wynston Tabbs, G, 6-2, 193, So. (15.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.8 apg)

#41 Steffon Mitchell, F, 6-8, 220, Sr. (7.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.5 apg)

MINNESOTA (3-0)

Official site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head coach: Richard Pitino (131-108 at Minnesota, 149-122 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 82.5 points, 44.6 FG%, 29.6 3-pt FG%, 73.1 FT%, 39.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.8 turnovers, 1.47 A/T ratio, 8.8 steals, 4.8 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 68.3 points, 39.1 FG%, 30.1 3-pt FG%, 77.4 FT%, 37.5 rebounds, 11 assists, 18 turnovers, .6 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 2.0 blocks

PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTERS:

#5 Marcus Carr, G, 6-2, 195, R-Jr. (26.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 6 apg)

#11 Both Gach, G, 6-6, 185, Jr. (15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.3 apg)

#22 Gabe Kalscheur, G, 6-4, 200, Jr. (10.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.8 apg)

#23 Brandon Johnson, F, 6-8, 220, R-Sr. (7.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.3 apg)

#0 Liam Robbins, C, 7-0, 235, Jr. (8.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.8 apg)

NEXT FIVE FOR THE GOPHERS:

December 10th vs. Kansas City 7 pm/FS1

December 15th at Illinois

December 20th vs. St. Louis 7:30 pm/FS1

December 25th vs. Iowa

December 28th vs. Michigan State