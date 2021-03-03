Time/Date: Wednesday, March 2nd 6:00 PM Location: University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Radio: KFAN 100.3 Net Rankings: Minnesota 70, Penn State 52 KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 57 Penn State 40 KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 73, Penn State 76

Minnesota enters Wednesday's matchup with Penn State on a five-game winning streak and will be in must-win mode for the rest of the season. Currently 0-9 on the road, this is the Gophers last chance to win away from home this season.

With Liam Robbins a gametime decision, Minnesota could be missing their starting center and leading shot blocker for the third straight game. Both Gach has had a foot injury that's been nagging him, and may require surgery, but will continue to play. Penn State comes into the game having lost five of their last six, the win being an 86-83 victory against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Penn State Interim Head Coach Jim Ferry

Jim Ferry is 8-13 as Penn State's interim head coach (USA Today Sports Images)

Alma Mater: Keene State (New Hampshire) Overall Record: 218-259 Record at Penn State: 8-13 (5-12 in Big Ten) Info: Ferry took over the Penn State basketball program following Pat Chambers sudden resignation before the start of the season. Ferry made two NCAA Tournament Appearances in 10 seasons at Long Island from 2002-2012. He became Duquesne's head coach in 2012-13 and was out after 2017. His best record there was 17-17. Ferry has been an assistant on the staff at Penn State since leaving Duquesne in 2017, but he is not likely to remain as head coach next season.

Starting Lineups:

Myreon Jones could be one of the top guards in the Big Ten next season (USA Today Sports)

Penn State #0 Myreon Jones - Junior - Guard - 6'3" - 180 pounds Stats: 15.4 PPG, 1.9 APG, 2.7 RPG, 38.8% 3PT, 39.9% FG, 75.3% FT Info: Junior guard Myreon Jones took his big jump from freshman to sophomore year, upping his scoring from four points to 13.3 per game, and now he's up to 15.4 as a junior. He'll launch about six three's per game and make a good percentage of them. He had a season high 29 against Nebraska on February 23rd, and has eclipsed 20 points six times this season. #12 Izaiah Brockington - Junior - Guard - 6'4" - 200 pounds Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.9 APG, 4.5 RPG, 27.5% 3PT, 43.4% FG, 82.3% FT Info: Brockington transferred from St. Bonaventure in 2018-19 and played his first season in the Big Ten last year. He's taken steady jumps every year and is having his best season to date as a scorer. He's scored double-figures in 16 of 21 games this season for Penn State, but hasn't scored more than 15 points in a game since January. #2 Myles Dread - Junior - Guard - 6'4" - 220 pounds Stats: 8.1 PPG, 1.1 APG, 1.7 RPG, 37.3% 3PT, 38.2% FG, 75.0% FT Info: Jones is in his third year at Penn State and has always been a steady contributor, and has spent some of this year floating in and out of the starting lineup. He's started to pick up his play a bit since being entered as a starter the last five games, scoring 11.2 points per game in that stretch.

#21 John Harrar - Senior - Forward - 6'9" - 240 pounds Stats: 9.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.1 APG, 56.4% FG, 72.2% FT, Info: Senior John Harrar is having his best season at Penn State, more than doubling his 4.3 point per game average last year. He has started all 21 games for the Nittany Lions, and is averaging just under 25 minutes per game. #5 Jamari Wheeler - Senior - Guard - 6'1" - 170 pounds Stats: 6.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, 38.8% FG, 36.9% 3PT, 63.0% FT Info: Wheeler has started a majority of the last three seasons for Penn State as court general. He's improved his assist to turnover ratio every season, and made the jump from a sub 20% three point shooter as a freshman and sophomore, to just under 40% as a junior and senior.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has reached as crucial point in his tenure at Minnesota (Harrison Barden (USA Today))