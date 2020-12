Date: Sunday, December 20th, 2020

Location: Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Minnesota

Time/TV: 7:35 p.m./FS1

MINNESOTA - SAINT LOUIS SERIES

Series vs. Saint Louis: Minnesota leads 2-1

Last Meeting: Minnesota 62, Saint Louis 52;

The Gophers took on the Billikens back in the 2003 NIT and defeated Saint Louis 62-52 on March 19th. Rick Rickert and Maurice Hargrow led the way for Minnesota in the win with 15 points a piece.

SAINT LOUIS BILLIKENS (6-0)

Head coach: Travis Ford, fifth year at SLU (81-58 at SLU, 417-324 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 87.8 points, 52.7 FG%, 44.6 3-pt FG%, 74.8 FT%, 38.5 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 13.0 turnovers, 9.3 steals, 3.3 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 63.3 points, 40.3 FG%, 31.9 3-pt FG%, 69.4 FT%, 27.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 17.2 turnovers, 6.8 steals, 3.8 blocks

PROJECTED SAINT LOUIS STARTERS

#0 Jordan Goodwin, G, 6-3, 200, Sr. (15.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.5 apg)

#1 Yuri Collins, G, 6-0, 185, So. (7.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 7.3 apg)

#3 Javonte Perkins, G, 6-6, 210, Sr. (19.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 apg)

#11 Hasahn French, G, 6-7, 240, Sr. (8.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.0 bpg)

#24 Gibson Jimmerson, G, 6-5, 200, So. (13.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.7 apg)

MINNESOTA (6-0)

Official site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head coach: Richard Pitino (133-109 at Minnesota, 151-123 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 81.4 points, 42.0 FG%, 28.5 3-pt FG%, 71.8 FT%, 39.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.7 turnovers, 7.3 steals, 5.0 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 72.3 points, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3-pt FG%, 71.0 FT%, 40.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 16.9 turnovers, 4.6 steals, 2.1 blocks

PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTERS:

#5 Marcus Carr, G, 6-2, 195, R-Jr. (22.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.8 apg)

#11 Both Gach, G, 6-6, 185, Jr. (13.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.6 apg)

#22 Gabe Kalscheur, G, 6-4, 200, Jr. (9.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg)

#35 Isaiah Ihnen , F, 6-9, 210, So. (2.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 0.6 apg)

#0 Liam Robbins, C, 7-0, 235, Jr. (12.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 0.7 apg)

NEXT FIVE FOR THE GOPHERS:

December 25th vs. #3 Iowa

December 28th vs. #4 Michigan State

December 31st at #12 Wisconsin

January 3rd vs. #20 Ohio State

January 6th at #25 Michigan