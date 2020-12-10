Date: Thursday, December 10th, 2020

Location: Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Minnesota

Time/TV: 7:00 p.m./FS1

MINNESOTA - UMKC SERIES

Series vs. UMKC: Minnesota leads 2-0

Last game vs. UMKC: Minnesota wins 76-58, Nov. 13, 2015

Minnesota is heading into this matchup with UMKC with an all-time record of 92-5 against Summit League opponents. Against UMKC, Minnesota won 76-58 and in 2003 they beat the Roos 78-67.

UMKC (2-2)

Official site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head coach: Billy Donlon (18-16 at UMKC, 127-110 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 91.8 points, 61.8 FG%, 36.7-pt FG%, 57.7 FT%, 34.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 14.8 turnovers, 1.7 A/T ratio, 12.5 steals, 2.5 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 66.3 points, 40.3 FG%, 28.7 3-pt FG%, 63.8 FT%, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 20.0 turnovers, 7.5 steals, 3.5 blocks

PROJECTED BOSTON COLLEGE STARTERS

#0 Zion Williams, G, 6-4, Sr. (8.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.5 apg)

#3 Brandon McKissic, G, 6-3, Sr. (15.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#11 Frank Kamgain, G, 6-6, Jr. (9.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 spg)

#20 Josh Allick, F, 6-8, So. (14.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.8 apg)

#33 Marvin Nesbitt Jr., G, 6-4, Sr. (13.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.8 apg)

MINNESOTA (5-0)

Official site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head coach: Richard Pitino (132-108 at Minnesota, 150-122 overall)

Offense (Per Game): 83.0 points, 44.4 FG%, 28.3 3-pt FG%, 72.3 FT%, 39.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 11.8 turnovers, 8.0 steals, 4.0 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 70.6 points, 39.8 FG%, 31.5 3-pt FG%, 77.7 FT%, 38.2 rebounds, 12 assists, 18 turnovers, 5.2 steals, 2.2 blocks

PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTERS:

#5 Marcus Carr, G, 6-2, 195, R-Jr. (25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.0 apg)

#11 Both Gach, G, 6-6, 185, Jr. (15.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.0 apg)

#22 Gabe Kalscheur, G, 6-4, 200, Jr. (9.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.6 apg)

#24 Eric Curry, F, 6-9, 240, R-Sr. (4.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg)

#0 Liam Robbins, C, 7-0, 235, Jr. (9.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 0.6 apg)

NEXT FIVE FOR THE GOPHERS:

December 15th at Illinois

December 20th vs. St. Louis 7:30 pm/FS1

December 25th vs. Iowa

December 28th vs. Michigan State

December 31st at Wisconsin