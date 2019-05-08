In Georgia, he joined players like Dain Dainja, Trejuan Holloman, and J'Vonne Hadley. Despite the balance, Beauchamp was the second leading scorer at 13.2 points per game.

His play should not have been nor was it a surprise. This is his third season with the legendary program. Last year he averaged 14.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Four and five-star elites were on display throughout the session, but one player we kept going back to was Blaise Beauchamp. The 6-foot-2, 165 pound guard out of Hopkins, Minnesota plays his high school ball at Findlay Prep as runs in the spring and summer with Howard Pulley.

In the opening weekend of EYBL action in Emerson, Georgia there were tons of players who will make big impacts when they get their shot at the college level.

He had a tremendous Saturday in his third and fourth games of the weekend. Beauchamp scored 21 points against Bradley Beal Elite in which he was 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from deep. He followed that up in the evening session against the Georgia Stars with 17. He hit three 3-pointers in that game.

For the weekend, Beauchamp hit 42.5 percent of his shots, and lived up to his deep ball shooting reputation by nailing 10 of 20 treys for a 50 percent clip.

Overall, Beauchamp told The Gopher Report that he thought he was ready for the stout competition that the EYBL has to offer.

"I think I adjusted well. I was here last year also, so I kind of knew coming in a little bit. The first game was a little rough for me, but after that I adjusted pretty well to the height and length."

As we said, Beauchamp already has a stellar reputation as a knock down perimeter shooter. He said he is using that threat to further his offensive game.

"I look for my shot. I try to play as aggressively as I can. I'm pretty confident in my game. If you give me space, I'm going to shoot. If not, I'm going to try to get by you, get fouled, or get to the lane and shoot the floater."

Beauchamp's shot will give him a lane to the bucket. Those finishes once he gets there is something he says he is working on vigorously.

"I hope I get a little bit better at getting into the lane and finishing. Figure out how to finish over the longer dudes, and making better decisions when I get in there."

The junior has an offer from UC-Riverside and is hearing from Denver and Baylor. He told us that location will not be an issue when he decides where he will attend college.

"I'm open to going anywhere. it really doesn't matter to me. Whatever team I feel is the right fit and will give me the best chance."

This weekend in Indianapolis will be the second EYBL event and Beauchamp says he and his Howard Pulley squad are ready for the challenge.

"This weekend we had our ups and our downs, but we progressively got better. So I'm actually pretty excited about what we are going to do in the next two weekends."

One thing is for sure. If he keeps up his strong play on the big stage he will also be excited about the future offers that will be coming in.

The Gopher Report will be in Indianapolis beginning on Friday to watch Howard Pulley and other teams of interest to Minnesota fans. .