Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois
The 13-3 (3-2 B1G) Minnesota Golden Gophers head to Champaign, Ill., to take on the 4-12 (0-5 B1G) Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at the State Farm Center. The game will tip at 8 p.m. CT and BTN ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news