In a short clip on Thursday in which he continues his top 30 players in the Big Ten, former Michigan Wolverine star and NFL tight end Jake Butt had some high praise for Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

"Spann-Ford is my highest-rated tight on this list, meaning I think he's the No. 1 tight end in the Big Ten conference," Butt said in the video.

"Tall rangy guys, long arms, long legs, he moves fluidly as well for a bigger guy. That wingspan allows him to go up and attack the football, making him a hard cover for any linebacker or safety," Butt adds.

Not only does Butt love what Spann-Ford brings as a receiving tight end, but he loves that the St.Cloud, Minnesota native is a complete tight end, calling him a "very good" and "reliable" player.

Last week, Spann-Ford was named to the Mackey Award watchlist. The Mackey Award is annually given out to the best tight end in college football. He has also been named to the East-Wet Shrine Bowl 1000, earned Big Ten Preseason Honors, and was a preseason First-Team All-Big Ten selection by College Football News, Pro Football Focused, Phil Steele, and Sports Info Solutions.

The 6-foot-7 tight end has totaled 70 receptions for 822 yards and five touchdowns in his career with the Golden Gophers and is coming off a career-best season of 42 receptions for 497 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.