The Big Ten Conference announced late Thursday morning that the reminder of its basketball tournament will be cancelled due to precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two games were played Wednesday night. The opener was between Minnesota and Northwestern. The Gophers won handily and were scheduled to play again this afternoon against Iowa.

Minnesota's record is currently 15-16 overall. It is not totally clear as of yet where the season will go from here, but it appears that the Gophers may have played their last game of the season.

The Big Ten office issued the following announcement about the cancellation.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."