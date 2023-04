We have officially entered into the second quarter of 2023, so class of 2024 recruiting is well underway.

The Big Ten is off to a strong start, with two teams in the top 5 and six teams in the top 25 of the Rivals.com team rankings.

While there is a long way to go before anything is official, today we take an early look at how each team in the Big Ten is doing in their 2024 recruiting efforts.