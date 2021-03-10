Time/Date: 5:30 PM CT - Wednesday, March 10th TV: BTN Radio: KTLK Net Rankings: Minnesota 79, Northwestern 89 KenPom Rankings: Minnesota 62, Northwestern 69 KenPom Prediction: Minnesota 72, Northwestern 71

Minnesota enters the Big Ten Tournament with a seven game losing streak dating back to their February 11th home win against Purdue to move them to 13-7. Now, sitting at 13-14, the Gophers are one loss from ending their season that started out so promising. Minnesota will likely be without Liam Robbins who has missed the last four games with an injured ankle. Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur is still out as well with a broken finger on his shooting hand.. Although he's expected to be good to go come game time, senior forward Brandon Johnson has missed practice with an inured ankle but will play, and Both Gach has been dealing with a foot injury according to coach Richard Pitino. In their one matchup this year, Northwestern beat the Gophers 67-59 in Evanston, Illinois on February 25th. Marcus Carr led the Gophers with 21 points and 7 assists in the loss.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins is in year 8 at Northwestern (AP Images)

Alma Mater: Duke Overall Record: 115-133 (46.4%) Record at Northwestern(Year 8): 115-133 (46-100 in Big Ten) Info: In year eight at Northwestern, Chris Collins has made one NCAA Tournament appearance, which was the first in the schools history. In 2016-17, the Wildcats beat Vanderbilt in the first round of the tournament before losing to Gonzaga in the Round of 32. In the four seasons since that historic run, Collins hasn't been able to coach up Northwestern to better than a .500 record. This years Wildcats are scoring 71.7 points per game, good for second best in his time at Northwestern. His defense, however, is letting the most points per game in his tenure at 71.9. This season, Northwestern was ranked 19th in the country after starting the season 6-1 and beating both Ohio State and Michigan State at Welsh-Ryan Arena. After losing 13 straight games in conference play, Northwestern took down Minnesota, Maryland, and Nebraska before entering the Big Ten Tournament.

Starting Lineups:

Northwestern forward Miller Kopp is averaging 11.7 points and shooting 36.3% from three this season (AP)

Northwestern Wildcats #1 Chase Audige - Sophomore - Guard - 6'4" - 200 pounds Stats: 12.9 PPG, 2.0 APG, 3.5 RPG, 32.4% 3PT, 39.9% FG, 56.9% FT Info: William & Mary transfer Chase Audige had to sit out last season after averaging 9.6 points per contest as a freshman. Now a redshirt sophomore, Audige has upped his game against even better competition. He leads the Wildcats in scoring and is second in assists per game. The New York native can play above the rim and he's not afraid to launch from downtown at 5.3 attempts per game. #0 Boo Buie - Sophomore - Guard - 6'2" - 180 pounds Stats: 9.5 PPG, 4.3 APG, 2.3 RPG, 34.8% 3PT, 35.9% FG, 75.7% FT Info: Boo Buie saw his numbers dip a bit from his freshman season. His efficiency from deep has improved, from 28.2% on 4.2 attempts to 34.8% on 4.6 attempts, but his shooting from inside the line has taken a plunge down from 44.8% to 37.1%. Buie is the teams lead passer at 4.3 assists per game. His breakout game of the season came on a 30-point performance in a win over Michigan State. Last game, he scored 19 points on eight of 15 shooting. # 10 Miller Kopp - Junior - Forward - 6'7" - 215 pounds Stats: 11.7 PPG, 1.2 APG, 2.7 RPG, 36.3% 3PT, 43.4% FG, 85.5% FT Info: In his third season as a Wildcat, sharpshooter Miller Kopp has seen his numbers dipped with the addition of Chase Audige to the roster. What's not surprising is his scoring total and attempts going down, but what is surprising is his declining shooting numbers. Kopp was nearly a 40% three-point shooter last year and that number has dropped to 36.3% on even less attempts. Still, it's just a slight decline and Kopp can light it up from downtown if given a chance. He can shoot it spotting up, on the catch and on the move, and he's improving his shot off the dribble.

#15 Ryan Young - Sophomore - Center - 6'10" - 245 pounds Stats: 8.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 57% FG, 81.6% FT, Info: Young came off the bench for the first 15 games of the season, but he's been in the starting group the last five. His first three starts he played 28, 40, and 30 minutes, but his last two he's played less than his season average of 19 minutes per game. #22 Pete Nance - Junior - Forward - 6'10" - 225 pounds Stats: 11.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.7 BPG, 50.3% FG, 33.3% 3PT, 75.8% FT Info: Explosive junior Pete Nance is having his best season as a Wildcat and has upped his game in every area. He's an explosive athlete that excels when he can straight line drive and get to the rim, where he'll rise above you if he gets the chance. He's also become more efficient and smart with his shot selection and that's shown in his percentages and decreased three point attempts without lowering the makes.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has reached as crucial point in his tenure at Minnesota (Harrison Barden (USA Today))