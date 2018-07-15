Bossi notes: D1 Minnesota at Gauntlet Finale
D1 MINNESOTA WINS 16U TITLE
In the 16U division of the Adidas Gauntlet Finale, D1 Minnesota made pretty easy work of the field and finished things off with a workmanlike win 53-37 win over Indiana Elite in the finals.
From where I sat, three players in particular really stood out to me. Four-star forward Dawson Garcia, four-star power forward Ben Carlson, and three-star combo guard Kerwin Walton.
Last week I worried that we may not have moved Garcia high enough in our 2020 rankings update and after watching him a few more times in New York, he certainly has some room for upward movement. At 6-foot-9 he's a smooth athlete with inside/out skill and he's getting better in a hurry. If he keeps up at this rate, he's knocking on the door of being an elite level prospect and his ceiling for improvement is still tremendous. Minnesota, Marquette and Baylor have offered all had assistants watching as were many other Big Ten programs like Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Buckeyes, Badgers, Hawkeyes and Boilermakers each had head coaches check in. Garcia said he's got an unofficial visit planned to Texas in late September.
Carlson is a bit stronger than Garcia and maybe not quite the same athlete, but he's skilled and tough. The guy has already put a lot into his recruitment having already seen Nebraska, Stanford, Minnesota, Iowa State, Creighton, Northwestern Purdue and Wisconsin. They've all offered as has Davidson while Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa and Butler are getting in the mix.
Finally there's Walton who I thought was one of the best finds of the weekend in New York City. He's a good sized combo guard at 6-foot-4 with a baby face and lots of upside. His shot looks good, he initiated the offense at times and he looked to have good ability as a two way player. Purdue recently offered and he said he'll try to trip there after the summer while Minnesota, Creighton, Wisconsin and Baylor have all showed interest.
TOP FIVE MATTHEW HURT LIVES UP TO BILLING
An efficient run during June with USA Basketball's 18U team has led to a hot start to July for top five ranked Matthew Hurt.
The skilled 6-foot-9 forward was sizzling again on Sunday has his 22 points -- including a key three pointer in the final minute to take the lead -- led the way for D1 Minnesota over a very tough ITPS Wildcats team. Next up for Hurt, the Compton Magic and their loaded frontline of five-stars Onyeka Okongwu, Evan Mobley, and top 30 Isaiah Mobley in the finals of the event.
In terms of his recruitment, Hurt hasn't yet locked in any visits. He's going to get through the month of July and then take a family vacation to decompress. After that, he'll look to start setting up visits and could start taking them by September.
On Sunday, Mike Krzyzewski, John Calipari and Bill Self were all on hand along with assistants from North Carolina, Indiana, Minnesota and Memphis. Though Hurt has never announced a true list, those seven plus UCLA are likely the most viable competitors for his services at this point.