In the 16U division of the Adidas Gauntlet Finale, D1 Minnesota made pretty easy work of the field and finished things off with a workmanlike win 53-37 win over Indiana Elite in the finals.

From where I sat, three players in particular really stood out to me. Four-star forward Dawson Garcia, four-star power forward Ben Carlson, and three-star combo guard Kerwin Walton.

Last week I worried that we may not have moved Garcia high enough in our 2020 rankings update and after watching him a few more times in New York, he certainly has some room for upward movement. At 6-foot-9 he's a smooth athlete with inside/out skill and he's getting better in a hurry. If he keeps up at this rate, he's knocking on the door of being an elite level prospect and his ceiling for improvement is still tremendous. Minnesota, Marquette and Baylor have offered all had assistants watching as were many other Big Ten programs like Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Buckeyes, Badgers, Hawkeyes and Boilermakers each had head coaches check in. Garcia said he's got an unofficial visit planned to Texas in late September.

Carlson is a bit stronger than Garcia and maybe not quite the same athlete, but he's skilled and tough. The guy has already put a lot into his recruitment having already seen Nebraska, Stanford, Minnesota, Iowa State, Creighton, Northwestern Purdue and Wisconsin. They've all offered as has Davidson while Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa and Butler are getting in the mix.

Finally there's Walton who I thought was one of the best finds of the weekend in New York City. He's a good sized combo guard at 6-foot-4 with a baby face and lots of upside. His shot looks good, he initiated the offense at times and he looked to have good ability as a two way player. Purdue recently offered and he said he'll try to trip there after the summer while Minnesota, Creighton, Wisconsin and Baylor have all showed interest.