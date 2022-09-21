But with that strong 3-0 start where do experts around the country have the Gophers going this bowl season? Let's take a look.

Not many teams across the country have had better and more impressive starts to their 2022 seasons than the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers sit at 3-0 on the season and are outscoring opponents on average 49.7 - 5.7, it's simply been complete domination week in and week out for the Gophers.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30) - Pittsburgh vs Minnesota

If you're a fan of Mayo this would be the bowl game for you but in all seriousness, this would be an intriguing matchup for Minnesota and a potential stellar game, especially if both teams entered the game relatively healthy. The two schools have played 12 times but haven't met since 1992, a 41-33 win for Pittsburgh.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Arkansas

Another intriguing matchup, this is one of the better bowl projections this week for Minnesota as the Gophers would go to the Citrus Bowl. It would be the Gophers' first trip to the Citrus Bowl since 2015 when they fell to Missouri 33-17.

ESPN: Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Minnesota vs Arkansas/Tennessee

Another projection for the Citrus Bowl though of these projections includes the Tennessee Volunteers which would pit two of the country's most explosive offenses against each other. Minnesota won the only meeting between the two programs in 2002, 29-14 in the Music City Bowl.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Music City Bowl (Dec. 31) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Another Big Ten vs SEC matchup here but this time the Gophers head to Memphis to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. PJ Fleck vs Lane Kiffin would be one heck of a coaching battle. The last time these two programs played was 90 years ago ,a 26-0 win for Minnesota.

College Football News: Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Tennessee

We have another repeat here with the Citrus Bowl matching the Gophers up against the Tennessee Volutneers. The Gophers and Volunteers have only met once all time, that coming back in 1986, a 21-14 score in favor of Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl.







