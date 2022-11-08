CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Duke

Another week for Palm predicting the Gophers to the Pinstripe Bowl to take on the Duke Blue Devils. The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility this past weekend with a win over Boston College.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Pittsburgh

Another Pinstripe Bowl projection for the Gophers, this time facing the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Panthers defeated Syracuse 19-9 on Saturday and are putting together a solid campaign to their ACC Championship winning season last year.

ESPN: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31) - Minnesota vs Missouri / Kentucky

Both Bonagura and Schlabach are projecting Minnesota to the Music City Bowl but the opponent is not a consensus. Bonagura has the Gophers taking on the Missouri Tigers while Schlabach has them taking on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Pinstripe Bowl (Dec.29) - Minnesota vs Syracuse

We have another vote for Minnesota to New York but instead of Duke, Lassan has the Gophers matching up against with Syracuse. The Orange started the season hot but have hit a bit of wall, losing each of their last three games.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30): Minnesota vs Notre Dame

Bender continues to project Minnesota to the Duke Mayo Bowl but has them taking on Notre Dame this time instead of Duke. The Fighting Irish overall have had a disappointing season but are coming off an upset of Clemson on Saturday.