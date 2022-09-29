But with that strong 4-0 start where do experts around the country have the Gophers going this bowl season? Let's take a look.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers through the first month of the season have been one of the most dominant teams in the country, with no little doubt each week of who the best team on the field was. This past weekend, the Gophers dominated Big Ten East opponent Michigan State 34-7 to move to 4-0 on the season.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Music City Bowl (Dec.31) - Minnesota vs Arkansas

We saw this matchup quite a bit last week and we see it again this week, this time in the Music City Bowl.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

PJ Fleck and Lane Kiffin would be a heck of a coaching matchup. It would also be a matchup that we haven't seen in college football since the 1930s.

ESPN: Orange Bowl vs Florida State / Citrus Bowl vs Kentucky

Could a trip to the Orange Bowl be in the Gophers' future? kyle Bonagura believes so while Mark Schlabachk is seeing the Citrus Bowl in the future of the Gophers, this time going up against Kentucky.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Music City Bowl (Dec. 31) - Minnesota vs Ole Miss

Another Big Ten vs SEC matchup here but this time the Gophers head to Nashville to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. PJ Fleck vs Lane Kiffin would be one heck of a coaching battle. The last time these two programs played was 90 years ago, a 26-0 win for Minnesota.

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Texas A&M

A first-time matchup between Minnesota and Texas A&M? We could be on a collision course for that in the Citrus Bowl.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Minnesota vs Kentucky

We have one more vote Minnesota vs Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Tanner Morgan vs Will Levis would be a highly intriguing quarterback matchup.



