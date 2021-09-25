Bowling Green stifles Minnesota on homecoming, 14-10

The last pick by Bowling Green's Jordan Anderson with :17 seconds remaining sealed a 14-10 win for the Falcons and spoiled homecoming weekend for the Gophers.

Minnesota had two opportunities in the final 2:13 of the game to defeat Bowling Green, but Tanner Morgan was picked off on two consecutive possessions.

Minnesota was able to get on the scoreboard first when Matthew Trickett connected on a 36-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

A turning point in the first half occurred at the 8:22 mark of the second quarter when Minnesota failed to convert a 4th-and-1 attempt when running back Trey Potts was gobbled up by Bowling Green's defense for a five-yard loss.

The Falcons capitalized on the short field, orchestrating a four-play, 24-yard drive that was capped off when quarterback Matt McDonald plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard score to put Bowling Green up 7-3.

Minnesota's offense was held to just 241 total yards on Saturday, that included an abysmal 59 passing yards from Tanner Morgan, who finished just 5-13 with two interceptions.

However, the Gophers' offense did respond to start the third quarter as they put together a seven-play, 57-yard touchdown drive.

That drive was ignited by a 25-yard pass completion from Morgan to Daniel Jackson and capped off when Cole Kramer came in as the wildcat quarterback and scampered for a 19-yard touchdown run that gave the Gophers a 10-7 advantage.

Bowling Green responded later in the quarter when Matt McDonald scored on a three-yard run that capped off an eight-play, 65-yard drive and put the Falcons ahead for good at 14-10 with :31 second remaining in the third quarter.

However, Minnesota could never get in a rhythm on offense as Bowling Green used a mixture of defensive formations to break through the Gophers experienced offensive line and collect four sacks on the day.

Minnesota running back Trey Potts was the lone bright spot on offense, finishing with 141 yards on 27 carries.

Gophers top wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell left the game early in the first quarter after an apparent right ankle injury. The redshirt junior just returned to action in last week's game against Colorado.

Defensively, Minnesota was led by linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, who tallied eight tackles and an interception, which led to Minnesota's field goal in the first quarter.

Bowling Green was led by quarterback Matt McDonald, who was 19-35 for 170 yards through the air and scored the Falcons' two touchdowns on the ground.

Linebacker Brock Horne led the way for the Falcons, recording nine tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Minnesota drops to 2-2 on the season and will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana next Saturday for a Big Ten road tilt with Purdue.