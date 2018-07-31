Braun, another of the Kansas connection with a Minnesota offer
Recently, Minnesota has cast its net over the recruiting grounds of Kansas. Malik Hall was the first to get an offer from the Gophers. He was followed by Tray Jackson and Austin Crowley who transf...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news