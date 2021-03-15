Following a season that included an 0-10 record away from home, 5 wins over ranked opponents, including a victory over Big Ten Regular Season champs, Michigan, and a seven-game losing streak down the stretch that included loses to some of the Big Ten's bottom feeder's, Richard Pitino is out as head coach at Minnesota.

Only once in his nine seasons was he able to have a winning record in conference play. In 2016-17, the Gophers went 24-10 (11-7 in B1G) and finished fourth in the conference. They entered the tournament as a 5-seed, and lost in the first round to 12-seed Middle Tennessee State. Richard Pitino won one NCAA Tournament game in 2017-18 when the 10-seed Gophers took down 7-seed Louisville before falling to 2-seed Michigan State in the Round of 32.

While at Minnesota, coach Pitino finished with a record of 141-123 and a 54-93 record in Big Ten play.

In his first season at the helm in 2013-14, Pitino's Gophers won 25 games and were NIT Champions.

Richard Pitino is considered a finalist for the New Mexico job, along with former Nebraska coach Tim Miles according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman