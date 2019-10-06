"It's hard to get (to the NCAA Tournament). I always kid with our football coach, everybody goes to a bowl game, where the NCAA Tournament, it's different. But, it was an accomplishment to win a game against a really good Louisville team was great. Got hit with injuries at the wrong time with Jordan Murphy and Eric Curry and Matz Stockman against Michigan State, a really good team. I think the best part about last year is we won when we needed to win. We were up against it against Purdue at home, we beat them. We beat Penn State, a really good team, Purdue again. They performed under pressure."

"Losing Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey, and Dupree McBrayer - those are three guys who played major minutes for us. Obviously statistically, all three of them are talented players, thousand point scorers. Amir's with the Clippers right now; Jordan's trying to make the Wolves. So losing those guys will be difficult to replace. With seven new players, we need to get them to understand we're not going to just waive the white flag saying 'we're young, we're starting over.' Like we're in year seven at this. We want to be back in the NCAA Tournament. We want to compete at the top of the Big Ten. It's fun as a coach because you have so many new players that you kind of have to start over again. There are mistakes along the way and it's like okay now I want to make sure we do it the right way. For me, it's been fun to rebuild a little bit, retool, but we've got some good players in this program as well."

"Marcus kind of reminds me a little bit of Nate Mason that we had in years past. Played him at the 1 and the 2. He's got a scoring mentality that I want our guys to have, which is great. I want our guys to have that. He's fearless, he's confident, he's tough. He's only a sophomore, but you wouldn't think it when you watch him play. He's one of those guys where I watch him in practice and think 'okay that's going to translate to Big Ten play.' Loves basketball. We got a group of guys, where they live in the gym. That goes through recruiting - it takes time, it's hard. Well every kid on this roster has come here because they see that we've won, they know that we're building, and they want to be a part of NCAA Tournament teams."