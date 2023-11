If Minnesota is going to pull off an upset of No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday evening in Columbus, it will take an exceptional effort from the Gophers offense, especially quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

That being said, through the first 10 games of the season, there are no signs that the Gophers who have struggled against some poor defenses will have sustained success against one of the nation’s elite defenses in Ohio State.

Below, we take a closer look to see how the Gophers’ offense matches up against the Buckeyes defense.