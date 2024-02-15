Advertisement
Can Minnesota shock No. 2 Purdue on Thursday night?

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnseota Golden Gophers last time out saw their three game winning streak snapped by the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-85 loss.

On Thursday night, the Gophers (15-8, 6-6 B1G) will travel to West Lafeytette and Mackey Arena to take on the country's No. 2 team, the Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) and will look to pull off an upset as a big 16-point underdog.

The Boilermakers enter Thursday's game on an eight game winning streak since falling to Nebraska 88-72 on January 9.

Last season, the two sides met twice and it was pure domination by the Boilermakers. In early December, Purdue defeated Minnesota 89-70 before a January matchup was much lower scoring but garnered the smae result, this time a 61-39 loss for Ben Johnson's program. The Gophers enter Thursday night looking for their first win over Minnesota since February 11, 2020.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: Feb. 15, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Purdue -16

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

8.3

3.8

7.6

G

Elijah Hawkins

8.8

3.8

7.8

F

Dawson Garcia

17.3

6.6

2.0

F

Pharrel Payne

9.5

6.1

1.0

G

Mike Mitchell

10.3

2.6

2.9
Based off last game ..

Who is Purdue's projected starting five?  

PURDUE'S PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Lance Jones

128

2.8

2.4

G

Braden Smith

12.7

5.6

7.1

G

Fletcher Loyer

11.0

2.1

1.7

F

Trey Kaufman-Renn

6.5

4.5

0.9

C

Zach Edey

23.3

11.7

1.8
Based off last game ..

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM NET

Minnesota

76

92

75

88

Purdue

2

2

2

2

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

54.4%

18.0%

31.9%

34.8

Purdue

56.4%

16.3%

36.8%

42.8

SIMILAR OPPONENTS

SIMILAR OPPONENTS
Minnesota Result Opponent Purdue Result

61-59 loss

Wisconsin Badgers

75-69 win

76-65 win

Nebraska Cornhuskers

88-72 loss

75-66 win ; 92-88 loss

Northwestern Wildcats

92-88 loss ; 105-96 win

65-62 win

Iowa Hawkeyes

87-68 win ; 84-70 win

83-74 win

Penn State Nittany Lions

95-78 win

73-71 win

Maryland Terrapins

67-53 win

74-62 loss

Indiana Hoosiers

87-66 win ; 79-59 win

73-71 win

Michigan Wolverines

99-67 win

============================

