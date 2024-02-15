Can Minnesota shock No. 2 Purdue on Thursday night?
The Minnseota Golden Gophers last time out saw their three game winning streak snapped by the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-85 loss.
On Thursday night, the Gophers (15-8, 6-6 B1G) will travel to West Lafeytette and Mackey Arena to take on the country's No. 2 team, the Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) and will look to pull off an upset as a big 16-point underdog.
The Boilermakers enter Thursday's game on an eight game winning streak since falling to Nebraska 88-72 on January 9.
Last season, the two sides met twice and it was pure domination by the Boilermakers. In early December, Purdue defeated Minnesota 89-70 before a January matchup was much lower scoring but garnered the smae result, this time a 61-39 loss for Ben Johnson's program. The Gophers enter Thursday night looking for their first win over Minnesota since February 11, 2020.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Feb. 15, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, IN)
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Purdue -16
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
8.3
|
3.8
|
7.6
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.8
|
3.8
|
7.8
|
F
|
17.3
|
6.6
|
2.0
|
F
|
9.5
|
6.1
|
1.0
|
G
|
10.3
|
2.6
|
2.9
Who is Purdue's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
128
|
2.8
|
2.4
|
G
|
12.7
|
5.6
|
7.1
|
G
|
11.0
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
F
|
6.5
|
4.5
|
0.9
|
C
|
23.3
|
11.7
|
1.8
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|NET
|
Minnesota
|
76
|
92
|
75
|
88
|
Purdue
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.4%
|
18.0%
|
31.9%
|
34.8
|
Purdue
|
56.4%
|
16.3%
|
36.8%
|
42.8
SIMILAR OPPONENTS
|Minnesota Result
|Opponent
|Purdue Result
|
61-59 loss
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
75-69 win
|
76-65 win
|
Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
88-72 loss
|
75-66 win ; 92-88 loss
|
Northwestern Wildcats
|
92-88 loss ; 105-96 win
|
65-62 win
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
87-68 win ; 84-70 win
|
83-74 win
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
95-78 win
|
73-71 win
|
Maryland Terrapins
|
67-53 win
|
74-62 loss
|
Indiana Hoosiers
|
87-66 win ; 79-59 win
|
73-71 win
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
99-67 win
============================
