The Minnseota Golden Gophers last time out saw their three game winning streak snapped by the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-85 loss.

On Thursday night, the Gophers (15-8, 6-6 B1G) will travel to West Lafeytette and Mackey Arena to take on the country's No. 2 team, the Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) and will look to pull off an upset as a big 16-point underdog.