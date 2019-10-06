On Sunday night, Barbers Hill (Tex.) offensive tackle Casey Collier , a Minnesota commitment since March 20th, announced he was backing off his verbal pledge with the Gophers.

The three-star prospect recently took an official visit to Texas Tech on September 7th when the Red Raiders hosted UTEP.

Arizona is also another program that is making a strong push for the 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect.

SMU, Missouri, and others also offered Collier over the summer, but expect more programs to get involved now that he's back on the open market.