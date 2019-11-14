Rob Mullens, chair of the College Football Playoff committee, and Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, spoke to the media after the most recent rankings release. Mullens, who also serves as the athletics director of Oregon, recuses himself from discussion and rankings for any spot at which Oregon is being considered. He was not present for any discussion involving Minnesota.

ROB MULLENS: Good evening. We have concluded the second week of the 2019 selection process. The committee has ranked LSU as No. 1, Ohio State No. 2, Clemson No. 3, and Georgia No. 4. Here's why:

LSU has four wins against top-20 teams, the most of any team in the nation. LSU's win on the road against Alabama was impressive. Its offense is explosive. LSU is ranked No. 1.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2. It continues to play at a consistently high level on both sides of the ball. They're an excellent team.

Clemson is also dominant on both sides of the ball. Although its schedule is not as strong as some others, Clemson is an excellent undefeated team. They have gained more than 500 yards of offense in each of their last five games. The committee is impressed with what it sees.

Georgia, with wins against both Florida and Notre Dame, put them at No. 4 in the rankings this week. The committee spent a lot of time comparing Georgia and Alabama. In the end, Georgia's two wins over ranked teams made the difference in the No. 4 spot. Alabama clearly is a strong team, but the committee gave the edge to Georgia.

Finally, let me say a word about undefeated Minnesota, which we ranked No. 8. Its win against then-fourth-ranked Penn State was impressive. They have a powerful offense and have added a win against a highly ranked team.

I want to express my thanks to the members of the committee who travel to Dallas each week and work so hard to get things right. Please note that we were down one member this week. Chris Howard had previously informed us that he had a conflict he could not avoid. Happy to take any questions.

Q. How much weight do you guys put in when you look at the final score? Sometimes a team could lose by six and really have been dominated, and sometimes they could lose by 20 and it doesn't necessarily mean they were blown out. How much does the final score weigh into the factor of the way you guys analyze these teams, and does it have any importance to you whatsoever what the numbers are on the scoreboard at the end of the game?

ROB MULLENS: No, we're not looking at the final score. We're watching the games. We understand how the games unfold by watching them. Again, we're fortunate to have the resources provided to us by the CFP that allows us to capture these games and watch them in different formats.

Q. When it comes to the Minnesota discussion moving all the way up to No. 8 after a big win over Penn State, how did that conversation go in comparison to one-loss teams like Oregon and Utah that you have ahead of a team that I think by all accounts obviously had a signature win this week and had been playing really, really well in the weeks leading up to it?

ROB MULLENS: Yeah, as a reminder, when Oregon is in the discussion, I'm recused from the room, so a lot of this gets reported back to me where those teams are ranked and I'm welcomed back to the room.

But again, the conversation is when you're looking at Minnesota, their schedule was a concern, particularly their non-conference schedule, and just as it laid out up through week 10, they had only played one team in their league that had a winning record, but the added win against Penn State obviously impressed the committee.

Q. Oklahoma at No. 10 and Baylor at No. 13 play each other this week. It's obviously a high-profile game. College Gameday is going to be in Waco. And they both won a close conference game last week over teams that are around .500, yet both fell a spot in the rankings. What was it about Oklahoma specifically and Baylor, as well, that the way they won convinced the committee to drop them in the rankings?

ROB MULLENS: Well, two things. One is we don't project ahead, and as we've mentioned several times, we start with a clean sheet of paper every week. You know, as you look at it overall, Minnesota with their win against a then-No. 4 Penn State jumped a lot of teams and slid a number of teams back one spot.

Q. Rob, the comparison between Baylor and Minnesota two straight weeks is interesting. Similar non-conference situations, and as of now it looks like -- not looks like, Minnesota clearly has a great win, Baylor does not, but Baylor has more good wins past Penn State than Minnesota does. How do you balance one great win against two or three good wins? Can you tell us how much weight maybe goes to a great win?

ROB MULLENS: Well, there's not a weighting system. Again, if you -- when you're in the room, if you were to go into the room, you'd see us have the ability to put teams' full resumes up there, so we're seeing games one through nine or ten, however many they've played, and we're able to dissect the entire schedule. And sure, a win against a highly ranked Penn State team is there, but we also understand that Baylor does have good road wins at K-State and Oklahoma State. You know, it's all part of the discussion, and then again, this is an art, not a science, and the members have to vote based on the information that's discussed.

Q. You mentioned a couple times now how Minnesota up until this week had only played one conference team with a winning record. I think the same is true of Alabama in the SEC and obviously Minnesota got their top-10 win this week, Alabama lost theirs. I'm wondering if those two teams got put up next to each other at any point in the discussion and if so what the difference was.

ROB MULLENS: I would have been out of the room for much of that, so I don't know the answer to that if they were put up side by side.

Q. Do you have any comments that the committee gave you about either or both of those teams?

ROB MULLENS: Not about those two teams in comparison to one another. I've shared about Minnesota, obviously. The non-conference was a concern. The win against Penn State was big. When you see Alabama, obviously their only loss was to the team that's now ranked No. 1 in the country, and prior to that they had been dominant against their schedule, and so we see a very, very good football team.

Q. Rob, you mentioned Alabama as a really good football team right now, and we've talked about good wins, good losses, bad losses. How do you kind of balance those three essentially being a good team with no good wins and one really good loss?

ROB MULLENS: Well, again, we're looking at full resumes, and there's a lot of good teams, right, so our job as the committee, and again, this is an art, not a science, is to rank those based on what we see on the resumes but also watching the games, and this week the difference for Georgia being at four was the fact that they have two wins against top-20 teams being Florida and Notre Dame.

Q. I understand that, but I mean, when you're trying to -- obviously you weren't in the room with Oregon at that point, but how do you -- just generally how do you separate maybe a good loss from a good win or something of that nature?

ROB MULLENS: Well, again, you're looking at the full resume, so you're discussing everything. You're discussing all the wins and the loss, and again, it's an art, not a science, and that's why you have 13 members, and everybody shares their perspective on those losses and those wins, and at the end, you put it to a vote.

Q. Rob, just curious, Baylor at 13th at 9-0 as a Power Five school behind a couple of two-loss teams, what's keeping Baylor ranked as low as they are at this point?

ROB MULLENS: Again, Baylor is a good team with good road wins. I think the difference is that when you look at Auburn, Florida, Florida has the win against No. 12 Auburn, and Auburn's two losses are on the road to No. 1 LSU and No. 11 Florida. It probably comes down to schedule strength at this point.