Coach Analysis: Darius Green
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota picked up their 15th verbal commitment earlier today in versatile Newton (Ga.) safety Darius Green.The three-star prospect chose the Gophers over the likes of Virginia, Wake Forest, Maryl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news